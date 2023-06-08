Hyderabad fish ‘prasadam’ camp: List of traffic diversions in city

The Hyderabad police have issued traffic guidelines regarding the annual fish prasadam camp from June 8 to 10.

The annual fish ‘prasadam’ camp in Hyderabad — an event where asthma patients and others with health complications are made to swallow a yellow paste with unknown composition stuffed into a live murrel fish — is set to commence on Friday, June 9 at the Nampally Exhibition Ground. Huge crowds are expected to turn up as the camp organised by the Bathini Goud family is happening after a gap of three years. The Hyderabad police have issued traffic guidelines regarding the same from June 8 to 10.

The following diversions and parking place allotments have been made

The traffic coming from M.J Market towards Exhibition Grounds will be diverted towards GPO Abids -Nampally Station Road on a need basis. The traffic coming from M.J. Bridge and Begum Bazar Chathri towards Nampally will be diverted at Alaska towards Darussalam, Ek Minar etc on need basis. The traffic coming from the PCR Junction towards Nampally will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue on need basis. People coming from Nampally side on four wheelers should park their vehicles at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar & Chandra Vihar and proceed on foot towards Ajanta Gate/Gate No.2 Exhibition Ground for Fish Prasadam, whereas people coming on four wheelers from M.J Market should park their vehicles at M.A.M. Girls Junior College, besides Board of Intermediate Education, Nampally. People coming from M.J Market in Buses/Vans should alight at Gandhi Bhavan Bus Stop and the Buses/Vans coming from Nampally shall alight at Gruha Kalpa Bus Stop and proceed on foot towards Ajanta Gate/Gate No.2 Exhibition Ground for Fish Prasadam, after alighting of Buses/Vans they should park their vehicles at Goshamahal Police Stadium. People coming from M.J Market on two wheelers shall park their vehicles at Bheemrao Bada parking area. The two wheelers coming from Nampally should park their vehicles at left side of the main road / earmarked for two wheelers in between Gruha Kalpa to BJP Office. All VIP car pass holders coming from M.J. Market towards Gandhi Bhavan should take left turn towards Gate No. 1 of Exhibition Ground and CWC Gate towards VIP Entry Gate and the VIP car pass holders coming from Nampally will take “U” turn at Gandhi Bhavan and take left turn towards Gate No. 1 of Exhibition Ground and towards VIP Entry Gate i.e. CWC Gate. The VIP vehicles will be parked at VIP Parking area at CWC Godowns. After taking Fish Prasadam, the VIP Cars will exit from VIP Gate, CWC Gate, Aadab Hotel and take a left turn and proceed towards Nampally. Auto alighting was arranged for people coming for Fish Prasadam in front of Shezan Hotel, Bhavani Wines / Old Juvenile court and Excise Office. On the left side of the road, parking areas for the autos are earmarked. Government vehicles shall be parked at Bheem Rao Bada, Nampally, Hyderabad. Water Tankers of HMWS and vehicles of the Fisher Department bringing fish to the Exhibition Ground will be allowed from Ajanta Gate/Gate No. 2. The vehicles of voluntary organizations carrying food materials with valid passes will be allowed from Ajanta Gate/ Gate No. 2.

In case of any emergency call 9010203626 (Traffic Helpline) for any travel assistance.