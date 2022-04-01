Hyderabad engineering graduate dies of drug overdose, peddler arrested

The deceased was addicted to multiple drugs and would consume LSD, pills, cocaine, MDMA and hash oil, police said.

A 23-year-old B Tech graduate died in Hyderabad after overdosing on drugs, police said on Thursday, March 31. The deceased, who was addicted to multiple drugs, was a friend of a drug-peddler, who was nabbed on Thursday while trying to sell different narcotic drugs, they said. The drug-peddler, who is also a realtor, and three consumers -- a software employee, guitar teacher and an engineering student were apprehended on March 31, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) DS Chauhan said.

Police seized six LSD blots, 10 ecstasy pills and 100 grams of hash oil from the possession of the accused. According to police, the deceased, an unemployed BTech graduate, was addicted to various drugs. The man was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad recently and the duty doctors informed that he suffered from multiple sclerosis and strokes and due to drug overdose. He died three days back while undergoing treatment, police said.

The youth was admitted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on March 19. Initially, the doctors could not identify the problem, but later his friends informed the doctors that he had been using LSD and cannabis, police said. According to doctors, the youth's organs had stopped functioning normally, and he died of a brain stroke caused due to drug overdose.

The deceased along with the peddler and some others used to frequently visit Goa, and the deceased consumed multiple drugs like LSD, pills, cocaine, MDMA and hash oil, police added. LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) is sold in tablets or in liquid form, and is known to be one of the most potent 'mood-changing' chemicals while MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine) is used as a recreational or party drug.

The 23-year-oldâ€™s death has been reported at a time when police have intensified the crackdown on drug peddlers and are also taking action against consumers. Chakravarthy Gummi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) said the youth's parents did not know the cause of death and they were in a state of shock. The sleuths of H-NEW along with Nallakunta police made the arrests.

They included Prem Upadhyay who was visiting Goa frequently for procuring LSD blots and ecstasy pills and selling the same to customers in Hyderabad. Police also arrested three customers aged between 26 and 27 â€” Ramakrishna, a software employee, Nikhil Joshua, a guitar teacher and Jeevan Reddy, a B Tech Student.

WIth PTI and IANS inputs