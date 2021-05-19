Hyderabad driver alleges police torture, says he was asked to ‘go to Pakistan’

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who learnt about the incident has demanded for the suspension of the police officials.

A Muslim driver has alleged that he was tortured in police custody by traffic police personnel of Shamshabad police station, near the Hyderabad Airport. The victim has alleged that during his detention, a superior police officer who tortured him, asked him to ‘go to Pakistan’. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who learnt about the incident has demanded for the suspension of the police officials.

On Wednesday, showing bruises on his body, Mohammed Subhan, the victim, alleged that he was physically tortured at the police station in Shamshabad where was kept under custody for three days. According to Subhan, a traffic police constable had clicked his vehicle’s photo for a violation. When he started arguing with them, the police personnel allegedly slapped him and took him into detention. In the police station, four traffic police personnel allegedly beat him up with bamboo sticks and a gas pipe.

“A superior traffic police officer pressed against my leg and beat me with a rubber on both legs and arms,” Subhan alleged. He was rescued after the intervention of the law and order police, he said. The law and order police provided him with medical care, he said. “When they were about to let me go after providing medical help, a superior traffic police official told me that we have a lot of ‘heat’ in us. He asked me to go to Pakistan,” Subhan alleged. He was released on Tuesday following the intervention of Hyderabad MP and president of AIMIM party Asaduddin Owaisi.

The victim met Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, seeking justice. According to the MP, police seized Subhan's goods worth Rs 40,000. The MP has reported the incident to the Director General of Police Mahender Reddy seeking action against the police personnel.

DCM driver Subhan was detained by traffic cops near Hyd airport & beaten. He was taken to police station where cops tortured him for 3 days. They used anti-Muslim insults & told him to go to Pak. Y'day I got to know about him & immediately spoke to CI who got him released 1/4 pic.twitter.com/v2WXkc8tCY — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 19, 2021

“Every cop who participated in these criminal activities should be suspended immediately & punished severely. There can be no excuse for torture,” the MP tweeted.

Taking a dig at Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, who has been accused of killing four rape accused in a fake encounter in the Disha incident, Owaisi said he hopes the Commissioner “known for meting out instant justice,” would take swift action in this case, too.