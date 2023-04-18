Hyderabad DAV school rape: Principalâ€™s driver sentenced to 20 years in jail

Rajani Kumar had sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl on the school premises.

news Crime

The Nampally court sentenced Rajani Kumar, convicted of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl to 20 years imprisonment on Tuesday, April 18. The incident took place in DAV Public School, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, four months ago. Rajani Kumar, who was working as a driver for the schoolâ€™s Principal sexually assaulted the girl on the school premises. The schoolâ€™s Principal, Madhavi, was also arrested in the case, but she was acquitted by the court.

The incident came to light on October 18, 2022. The parents of the victim confronted Rajani and physically assaulted him. Subsequently, a complaint was registered with the Banjara Hills police.

According to the parents, Rajani had been abusing the four-year-old for many months. They learnt about the incident after the girl complained of distress and pain. Further enquiry revealed that she was being assaulted.

Though Rajani Kumar was the Principalâ€™s driver, he was entrusted with other school responsibilities, which the parents had found fault with previously. They demanded that the Principal too should be booked.

The Banjara Hills police which took up the case arrested both Rajani and Madhavi under Section 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual assault on a minor.

The incident triggered wide protests, forcing the police to file the chargesheet and expedite the case. Initially, the School Education Department revoked the licence of the school following the incident. However, it later decided to temporarily grant permission to run the school for the 2022-23 academic year as it would affect the studies of other students.