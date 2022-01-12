Hyderabad cybercrime wing books actor Siddharth over tweet on Saina Nehwal

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab attracted much flak, following which he apologised on Tuesday, January 11.

news Controversy

A case was registered against actor Siddharth by the Cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad Police over his controversial tweet against ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, police said on Wednesday, January 12.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman in Hyderabad against Siddharth over his online remarks against the badminton player, the case was registered against the actor under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police official told PTI.

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab attracted much flak a few days ago, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

Siddharth kicked up a storm by calling Saina the "subtle cock champion of the world", while commenting on her tweet expressing concern on the Prime Minister's security breach in Punjab a few days ago. On Tuesday, January 11, he apologised for his unsavoury remark to Saina Nehwal. He issued an apology, calling his comment a "rude joke" and admitted that he could not "justify my tone and words." Following strong criticism on social media for his comment, Siddharth said that "nothing disrespectful was intended" but on Tuesday night, he offered an apology acknowledging that his "tone and words" couldn't be justified.

"I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land," he added.

Meanwhile, Saina has said she is glad that Siddharth admitted to his comments not being in good taste. "He only said it and he is now apologising. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven't spoken to him but I am happy that he apologised," she said on the sidelines of the ongoing India Open in Delhi.

"See, it is about women, he shouldn't target a woman like that but it's okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him," she added.