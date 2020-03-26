Hyderabad Cricket Association offers Uppal stadium for COVID-19 quarantine centre

"This (offering the stadium), we feel is the moral obligation on our part in this hour of crisis," the HCA said.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has offered the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGIC) in the city for setting up a quarantine centre in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to accommodate people who have been advised isolation.

"This (offering the stadium), we feel is the moral obligation on our part in this hour of crisis as there are 40 big rooms which can take care of some of the virus-affected patients," the HCA said in a press release.

"With a lot of parking space, we feel it would be appropriate on our behalf to make this token gesture of appreciation of your (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) efforts," it said.

RGIC is the principal cricket sports ground in Hyderabad and is the home ground of the HCA. It is an undeniable fact that Telangana has been in the forefront and setting an example for others to follow the measures to curb the menace on war-footing, the HCA said.

The association lauded the steps taken by the Chief Minister Rao to contain the virus' spread, the release said.

The HCA pledged its support to be at service during this grim battle against the virus which has become a global threat.

A three-year-old was among the two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday. The male child recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She was the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.

With these two cases, the number of positive cases in the state went up to 41.

As many as 50 persons with suspected symptoms were brought to different hospitals on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number to 813.

Read:

‘Who will protect us?’: Doctors and nurses in TN, Telangana allege lack of safety gear

Don't ask people to vacate, authorities tell hostels and PG managements in Hyderabad

"This (offering the stadium), we feel is the moral obligation on our part in this hour of crisis