Hyderabad COVID-19 daily cases drop below 300 mark throughout last week

Telangana as a whole also reported less than 2,000 cases in 24 hours for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

For the past one week, Hyderabad has been witnessing fresh COVID-19 cases being reported below the 300 mark. On Sunday, the city recorded 291 new cases in the Greater Hyderabad region, followed by 156 cases in Rangareddy district.

Meanwhile, Telangana as a whole reported 1,949 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its active cases to 27,901 and the total tally so far to 1,99,276. The death toll in the state has climbed to 1,163 with 10 more fatalities during the last 24 hours.

Hyderabad topped the number of positive cases in the state beginning March but has witnessed a drop in cases. While the city recorded 316 cases on September 26, the number of positive cases reported hovered between 250 and 300 through the week.

The state also reported less than 2,000 cases in 24 hours for the second consecutive day. Of the 27,901 active cases, 22,816 patients are in home or institutional isolation.

The stateâ€™s fatality rate stands at 0.58% as against the national average of 1.56 %.

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 44.96 % while the remaining 55.04% persons died due to comorbidities.

The state continued to see more recoveries than the daily count of positive cases. During the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Saturday, 2,366 more patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 1,70,212.

The stateâ€™s recovery rate improved to 85.41% as against the national average of 83.84%.

Rangareddy district recorded the second highest daily cases â€“ 156, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (150), Nalgonda (124), Karimnagar (114), Khammam (85), Siddipet (78) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (71).

During the last 24 hours, 51,623 more tests were done taking the cumulative total to 32,05,249.

Samples tested

Seventeen government-run and 44 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

According to a media bulletin from the Public Health and Family Welfare office, of the 51,623 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 21,714 were primary and 6,194 secondary.

The samples tested per million population ratio improved further to 86,116. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as compared with the World Health Organisation benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Of the 1,99,276 cases, 70% (1,39,493) were asymptomatic and remaining 30% (59,783) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 64.13% of coronavirus patients were in the age group of 21-50 and 22.76% of patients were above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years accounted for 13.13% of the cases.

Officials said that 64.28% of patients were male and remaining 38.72% were female.

Officials said only 25% of the beds in government-run COVID-19 hospitals are occupied. A total of 62 government hospitals have 8,868 beds, of which 6,709 are vacant.

As many as 231 private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have 9,260 beds, of which 6,334 are vacant.