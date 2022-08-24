Hyderabad court hears Kavitha’s defamation case, issues gag orders to BJP

Passing an interim order, the court also issued notices to BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the defamation case filed by TRS leader Kavitha.

A Hyderabad court on Wednesday issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a defamation case filed by TRS lawmaker K Kavitha. The two BJP leaders had linked Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to the alleged multi-crore Delhi liquor scam.

The city civil court, in an interim order, directed the BJP leaders not to make any defamatory statements against Kavitha either on print, electronic and social media or any other medium. Hearing the petition, the ninth Additional Chief Civil Judge issued notice and adjourned the hearing to September 13.

Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, had announced on Monday that she will be filing a defamation case against two BJP leaders who linked her to the Delhi liquor scam. The former MP sought an injunction order against those making the allegations. The BJP leaders had alleged on Sunday that she played a crucial role in a liquor policy scam involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed a case against Sisodia and others accusing them of indulging in financial irregularities in executing the new liquor policy for the national capital. Sirsa had alleged that Kavitha facilitated meetings at the Oberoi Hotel and brought liquor barons from the south.

Kavitha termed the allegations "completely baseless". Stating that the BJP government has all agencies in their hands, she said they can do whatever investigations required and she would completely cooperate. She also said that the BJP was trying to tarnish the reputation of KCR's family by making baseless allegations as he had been vocal in criticising policies of the BJP government.

