Hyderabad court dismisses Congress MP Revanth Reddy’s bail plea

Revanth Reddy was arrested on March 5 for illegally taking photos of KTR’s farmhouse.

In a setback to Malkajgiri MP and Congress working president Revanth Reddy, the 9th Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Kukatpally, Hyderabad dismissed his bail petition on Wednesday. The MP was arrested on March 5 by the Narsingi police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate for illegally using a drone to take photos of Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's farmhouse as proof of irregularities. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

While the MP alleges that the farmhouse is owned by KTR under a benami (proxy), the latter claims that the farmhouse is on lease.

With the bail being denied by the lower court, the MP's legal counsel has decided to move the district court or the High Court for the bail.

According to the Revanth's counsel, the public prosecutor argued that the case is still under investigation and if the bail is granted there is a chance for intimidation of witnesses. Considering this view, the court dismissed the bail petition.

Along with Revanth, the Narsingi police had also arrested six persons — Praveen Paul Reddy, Vijay Simha Reddy, Jaipal Reddy, Rajesh, Shiva and Om Prakash Reddy — the team who had shot the photos of the farmhouse using the drone.

All the six others have secured bail but Revanth Reddy, who is the prime accused in the crime, has been denied the bail. He is presently imprisoned in Cherlapally jail.

According to Revanth, KTR, who is the son of the Chief Minister, owns the farmhouse in Janwada, Hyderabad. The 25-acre farmhouse was constructed in violation of Government Order (GO) 111, which prohibits any construction or industrial activity with a 10-km radius of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs, the MP claims.

Meanwhile, a large number of Revanth Reddy's supporters had gathered at his residence in Jubilee Hills to give him a grand welcome. However, as things didn't turn out as anticipated, fearing tension, police security was heightened at the residence and the supporters were sent away. Police also had advised the family members against stepping out of the building and greeting the supporters.