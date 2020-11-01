Hyderabad cops seize Rs 1 crore from BJP Dubbaka candidate Raghunandan's relative

According to the North zone task force team, the money was being transported to BJP’s candidate Raghunandan Rao.

Rs 1 crore of unaccounted cash was seized by the Hyderabad police on Sunday in the city near Begumpet Flyover. The police say they made the seizure after receiving a tip off from the sources that the amount is being transported to poll-bound Dubbaka Assembly. According to the North zone task force team, the money was being transported to BJP’s contesting Raghunandan Rao.

The team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radhakrishna Rao arrested two persons including je brother-in-law of Raghunandan Rao, who is Surabhi Srinivas Rao on Sunday along with the car driver, T Ravi Kumar. Srinivas Rao hailing from Siddipet, is settled in the city and has been running a technical manpower supply business in the name of A to Z Solutions Limited company in the limits of Patancheru for the last ten years, according to the police.

The official note stated, “On credible information North Zone Task force team intercepted a Innova car bearing registration number TS 09EF-6909 near Begumpet flyover and seized cash of One crore from the car which is being transported allegeding for distributing to voters and influencing their elections.”

Further investigation revealed that Srinivas Rao collected the cash from Vishaka Industries office situated at Begumpet, Secunderabad in order to deliver at Dubbaka for the purpose of distributing to voters at Dubbaka Constituency.

The police say that during the interrogation, the accused disclosed that he received the money from a manager of Vishaka Industries Ltd., which belongs to G.Vivek Venkata Swamy, Ex.MP of Peddapalli. North zone task force team has handed over the seized property along with the accused persons to Begumpet police for further investigation.

Dubbaka is going for bye-elections on November 3 and the poll fight in Dubbaka seems neck-to-neck between the BJP and the TRS. While Raghunandan Rao is contesting from BJP, TRS has fielded Ramalinga Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujatha as their candidate.

