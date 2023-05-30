Hyderabad cops launch inquiry after a bar puts exotic animals on display

Xora - Bar and Kitchen claimed that they had safety measures in place to prevent any adverse effects caused by loud noises to the animals.

A lounge bar in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills is facing severe criticism from wildlife activists for putting exotic animals like python, iguana, and a wild cat on display, allowing the customers to play with them in a hostile environment with loud music and bright lights. The incident reportedly took place last week. The incident came to light after videos and photos of the incident were shared on Twitter, prompting the Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar to initiate action against Xora - Bar and Kitchen.

Responding to the incident, the Special Chief Secretary said that he would be taking up the issue with the Telangana Director General of Police and also the Forest Department.

Speaking to TNM, Jubilee Hills Police Inspector S Rajasekhar Reddy said that though they did not receive an official complaint, they have launched an inquiry into it after being flagged about it on Twitter. “We are conducting an inquiry along with the Forest Department,” said the Inspector.

Meanwhile, after outrage, Xora in its statement, claimed that no animals were harmed during the event.

“This notice aims to address concerns raised regarding the involvement of animals in the event that took place in Xora last night. It is imperative to clarify that all animals featured in the shows were duly licensed and complied with the necessary safety measures. We wish to assure attendees that no animals were harmed during the event as they were handled with the utmost care and diligence. Additionally, measures were implemented to prevent any adverse effects caused by loud noises, ensuring the animals' welfare was safeguarded throughout the show. We appreciate your support and understanding while considering the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the event team to prioritise animal well-being on the show,” the statement said.

It is not illegal to own exotic pets in India. The Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, prevents hunting, trading or commerce of wild animals of Indian native under the Act. “But, the Act does not have any rules or penalties for trading and owning of exotic species, endangered or not,” according to Wildlife Conservation Trust, an organisation working for protection of wildlife. However, as per the new amendment in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which has included a chapter on Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), those who own exotic pets need to register with the Chief Wildlife Warden.