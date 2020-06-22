Hyderabad cops ask public to help identify body of woman found in a lake

Police say the woman had two tattoos on her right arm, one a small S-shaped tattoo and the other a bigger S-shaped dollar sign.

news Crime

The Hyderabad police is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a woman whose dead body was found on the banks of a lake under Sanathnagar police station limits on Saturday.

The body of the unidentified woman was found wrapped in a plastic sheet from the banks of Sunnam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad. The body was first found by those living near the lake boundary on Saturday morning, “There are no CCTV cameras near the spot where the body was found. We are at present scanning CCTV footage from surrounding localities,” said K Chandra Shekar Reddy, Station House Inspector with Sanathnagar police station.

The woman was found to be wearing a green salwar, had two S-shaped tattoos on her right arm and anklets made of black thread, “One of the tattoos is a small S and the other is a bigger dollar shaped S,” said the police officer. He has requested the public to reach out to the Sanathnagar police station with any information.

The police are awaiting the post mortom report and suspect that the body was in the lake for a little over 24 hours, “The body was beginning to decompose and the skin was peeling off,” the officer added.

The Sanath Nagar police have registered a murder case against unknown persons. The investigation is still ongoing.

Earlier the body of an unidentified man was found in a quarry at Jagadgrigutta on Saturday. The man in his mid-thirties is suspected to have jumped into the quarry in a suspected suicide attempt.

On June 1 an unidentified decomposed body with a head injury was found hidden in the bushes near Nehru Zoological part at Bhadurpura. Police later identified the man as 35-year-old Waseem who was murdered and set on fire by two men over an argument.