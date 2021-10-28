Hyderabad cops are stopping people on the road, checking WhatsApp chats for 'drugs'

A video of one such raid is now viral in which the cops can be seen asking for the phones of people.

“Hyderabad city police will not take rest until Ganja is completely eliminated from Hyderabad” reads a message sent by the cops to media after details about all the ganja cases booked in the city. For the last few days, on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, every police station has been instructed to carry out raids and searches to find people peddling or consuming ganja in Hyderabad. A video of one such raid is now viral in which the cops can be seen asking for the phones of people. It has been alleged that the police are then keying in words like ganja in the search box to look for any related chats.

Confirming to TNM that the cops are checking phones, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Gajarao Bhupal said, “Yes, I am aware that phones are being checked. However, we are not forcing anybody nor are we snatching away their phones to check. People are cooperating and no one is complaining, so I don’t think there is anything illegal.”

When asked if the public have an option to deny giving their phones when asked by cops, the DCP said, “The public can deny giving their phone. However, we will then have to see what legal provisions apply. So far, we have not faced any such issue. There are no specific instructions as there has not been any issue so far.”

Activists have slammed the move, stating that it is not only illegal, but also unconstitutional. In 2017, the Supreme Court declared that privacy is a fundamental right. This verdict had far-reaching implications for the rights of Indian citizens. A nine-judge bench of the apex court delivered a unanimous verdict about the issue. The court said that privacy is intrinsic under Article 21 and other freedoms guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution.

Speaking to TNM, Karam Komireddy, a Telangana High Court advocate said that any move by the police to check phones was an infringement of privacy. “Right to privacy is part of the constitutional framework and the Supreme Court has held that right to privacy is a fundamental right and is part of Article 21 that deals with right to life and liberty. The cops have no right to randomly check phones of people. If they wish to do so, they have to do it by following a procedure established by law. What they are doing is an infringement on the right to privacy and is unwarranted, illegal and unlawful.”

Earlier too, the Hyderabad cops had stoked controversy for collecting fingerprints and photographs as part of Operation Chabutra. Even back then, Hyderabad cops had told TNM that they don’t insist if the public refuse to share their fingerprint and consent to take their photograph. However, many alleged that the cops gave no option to those they decided to zero down upon.

Other experts TNM spoke said it is completely illegal to search a person’s mobile phone without cause and without a validly procured warrant. A person’s mobile phone is essentially what the law would describe as a private place and to encroach on it without reasonable cause and without adhering to the law makes the search illegal.