Hyderabad cop booked for murdering wife

news Crime

A police constable murdered his wife allegedly following a quarrel over family issues in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad on Friday, May 12. The accused K Rajkumar (38) killed his wife Shoba (37) by slitting her throat at their residence in the city’s Gauthami Nagar area. The police booked the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by the couple's 14-year-old son. According to sub-inspector (SI) K Swamy of Vanasthalipuram police station, the son was also injured by the father while he attempted to pacify the quarrel between his parents.

Rajkumar moved to Hyderabad four years ago and was working as a constable in the Special Protection Force (SPF). He was deployed on security duty at the Telangana High Court.

According to media reports, the couple got married about 15 years ago and had two sons.

SI K Swamy said, “On Friday, the couple had a heated argument over some issue, following which an enraged Rajkumar assaulted her. When she started running down the stairs to save herself, he chased her with a knife and killed her. Shobha died on the spot.” He added that the accused had been absconding after committing the crime and that the police later nabbed him.

With IANS inputs.