Hyderabad cop arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girl

According to Bowenpally police, the constable is the maternal uncle of the girl.

A Hyderabad police constable has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The incident, which took place around two months ago, was reported by the girl’s family on Thursday. While the constable was attached to the Ramgopalpet police station, the complaint has been registered at Bowenpally police station.

Bowenpally station house officer (SHO) Anjaiah told TNM that the victim and the 33-year-old constable are closely related. “The constable is the girl’s maternal uncle by relation. The two families lived in the same locality. The girl would often visit his house,” the police said.

According to Bowenpally police, the girl’s mother found the behaviour of her daughter and the constable suspicious for the past few days, and later found out about the assault on questioning her daughter.

The constable has been arrested and will be produced in court soon, according to a statement from North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

A case has been registered under section 376 (3) (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar wrote on Twitter, “None is above law. We had to arrest a constable of Ramgopalpet police station for molesting a girl. He is being sent to jail. I feel ashamed that there are such black sheep in our department; do help us improve. Your feedback at 9490616555 will be our strength and guidance.”

