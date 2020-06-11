Andhra cop suspended for allegedly extorting couple, misbehaving with woman

Sub Inspector Ramanjeyulu noticed a couple checking into a lodge in Guntur district, following which he conducted a 'raid' and allegedly threatened them.

news Crime

A sub-inspector with the Andhra Pradesh police was suspended on Wednesday after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman and attempted to rape her in Amaravathi town in Guntur district on Monday.

On Monday, Sub-Inspector Ramanjeyulu and his driver noticed a couple checking into a lodge in the town. He then conducted a 'raid' on the lodge and threatened the couple.

According to the police complaint filed by the two, the SI allegedly demanded a bribe, failing which he threatened to register a case against the couple and take them to the police station. He demanded Rs 10,000 to leave them alone.

The man agreed to pay Rs 5,000 but only had Rs 3,000 available with him. The SI then asked the man to go with his driver to an ATM to get the remaining amount. The driver allegedly took the man to an ATM that was much further away, stating that none of the ATMs near the lodge were working.

It is at this time, that the SI allegedly sexually harassed the woman and attempted to rape her, the complaint adds. The incident came to light after a post on social media highlighting what had happened was widely shared.

The couple then filed a complaint with Thullur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srinivasa Reddy who launched an inquiry, which found that the SI was inside the lodge for at least 30 minutes, as per CCTV footage, reports stated.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijaya Rao also took note of the incident and assured that strict action would be taken against the SI if he was found guilty.

According to reports, a case has been registered under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (Sexual harassment), 384 (Extortion) and 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident also came to the notice of Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who sought a report from the police and ordered that the investigation be completed speedily.

Read:

SC refuses to stay Andhra HC order on state Election Commissioner row

Vijayawada declares 42 wards as containment zones to curb spread of COVID-19