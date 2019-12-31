Hyderabad Commissioner is a puppet of TRS, MIM: Cong continues attack on Anjani Kumar

Politics

"When the Police Commissioner could permit RSS march and AIMIM public meeting, why did he deny permission to the Congress party?" party leader Sravan Dasoju asked.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Monday reiterated the allegation that Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar was behaving like a "puppet" in the hands of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its ally, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

"The Congress party is not an extremist organisation and its workers are not terrorists. We were not roaming the streets of Hyderabad holding weapons. When the police commissioner could permit RSS march and AIMIM public meeting, why did he deny permission to the Congress party to conduct a peaceful rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund?" Sravan asked.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Sravan alleged that the Police Commissioner spoke in a rude manner when Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy sought a clarification for denial of permission and arrest of party workers who were proceeding to the party headquarters to participate in a peaceful meeting.

"Permission was denied at the insistence of the ruling TRS party. Angered by the partisan behaviour of the Commissioner, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned his actions while addressing the meeting," Sravan said.

Earlier this week, Uttam Kumar had lashed out at Anjani Kumar and dubbed him a ‘stooge’ and ‘agent’ of the RSS and TRS. The comments had been condemned by the IPS association of Telangana and the ruling TRS.

The association also passed a resolution condemning the ‘derogatory words and unparliamentary language’ by Uttam Kumar. The Congress also condemned Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav for his reaction on the issue.

"Uttam Kumar Reddy is a former fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force and has served the nation for several years by risking his life on the borders. He is a sitting MP and enjoys certain privileges and rights as per the Constitution," Sravan said, pointing out that Talasani had opposed the Telangana movement when he was with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Sravan alleged that Anjani Kumar was continuing in the post only because he had been serving the ruling party leaders and acting as per their directions.

Responding to the reaction of IPS Association on the issue, Sravan said, "IPS officers are expected to act as per the law and Constitution. However, some IPS officers in Telangana have been serving as 'slaves' of TRS leaders."

Hyderabad Congress President Anjan Kumar Yadav, TPCC General Secretary Prem Lal and other leaders were present at the press conference. "The decision of the Commissioner of Police was taken after due consideration keeping in view the aspects of impartiality, likelihood of disturbance to peace and public tranquility, and for the maintenance of law and order,” the IPS Association had said earlier.

