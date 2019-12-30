Telangana Cong chief dubs Hyd Commissioner a ‘stooge’, IPS association condemns him

Controversy

State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy made the comments when speaking to reporters after his party was denied permission to stage a protest against the CAA.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association of Telangana has condemned the comments made by state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy against Hyderabad city police commissioner, Anjani Kumar.

Earlier this week, Uttam Kumar had lashed out at Anjani Kumar and dubbed him a ‘stooge’ and ‘agent’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The state Congress chief was speaking to reporters after his party was denied permission to stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“It has come to the notice of the IPS Association of Telangana that Uttam Kumar Reddy used unparliamentary language against the police department in general and against Anjani Kumar in particular, in a speech at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on December 28. The IPS fraternity condemns the personal attack on and use of unparliamentary language against a senior police officer for his bona fide action in discharge of his duty,” a statement by the association said.

Pointing out that the ‘outburst’ was unwarranted as the Telangana High Court had dismissed a similar application for holding protest rallies in the city, the statement added, “The decision of the Commissioner of Police was taken after due consideration keeping in view the aspects of impartiality, likelihood of disturbance to peace and public tranquility, and for maintenance of law and order.”

The association also passed a resolution condemning the ‘derogatory words and unparliamentary language’ by Uttam Kumar.

Taking to Twitter on December 28, Uttam had continued lashing out at the police commissioner and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, dubbing Anjani Kumar’s behaviour ‘biased and brazenly partisan’.

Congress Party foundation day celebrations in Congress Party state head office. Congress party leaders & workers enroute to Gandhi Bhavan were arrested as per orders of Anjani Kumar and prevented from attending Congress Party foundation day celebrations. (2/2) — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) December 28, 2019

“Not only has he denied permission to Congress Party for ‘Save India- Save Constitution’ rally with national flags, he has wilfully disrupted the party’s ‘foundation day’ celebrations.... as Congress party leaders and workers enroute to Gandhi Bhavan were arrested and prevented from attending the event,” Uttam alleged.

In another tweet specifically targetted at the senior police officer, Uttam said, “Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar by his brazenly partisan behaviour and shameless servility has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of an IPS officer. He should consider putting KPS (Kalvakuntla police service) as his epaulettes rather than IPS.”

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar by his brazenly partisan behaviour and shameless servility has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of an IPS officer. He should consider putting KPS ( Kalvakuntla police service) as his epaulettes rather than IPS. — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) December 28, 2019

The Hyderabad police have drawn flak after they rejected several applications for permission to stage protests by members of civil society.

Speaking briefly about their decision during a media interaction, Anjani Kumar had justified the decision stating that public meetings at designated places could be managed, but protests on public roads would adversely impact traffic in the city.

In response, many had pointed out on social media that the police had given permission for a massive RSS meeting recently, even allowing RSS workers to march on the roads of Hyderabad.

