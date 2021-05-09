Hyderabad church sets up 300-bed free COVID-19 facility for poor patients

The facility set up in the Calvary Temple church premises has 50 oxygen beds, and will offer free treatment, medicine and food to patients.

news Coronavirus

The Calvary Temple church in Hyderabad has decided to open their premises for the treatment of COVID-19 patients from the underprivileged backgrounds. The facility, inaugurated by Telangana Legislative Council Member Kalvakuntla Kavitha on May 8, will offer free treatment, medicine and food to the COVID-19 patients. The isolation centre has been developed in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital.

The facility, which will start functioning from May 10, consists of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds with a staff of over 100 to look after the patients.

Kavitha congratulated and thanked Brother Satish, founder of Calvary Temple, and Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital for their initiative to cater to the needs of ailing poor people affected by COVID-19. She also appealed to people to be safe and be vigilant about the safety of others. Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requested people to adhere to COVID-19 protocol and practice all the precautionary measures that have been laid down for protection against COVID-19.

Sharing photographs of the facility, she wrote, “Congratulating Brother Satish of Calvary Temple who in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital have opened 300 bed Covid Isolation Centre for needy people in the premises of Calvary Temple.”

Congratulating Brother Satish of Calvary Temple who in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital have opened 300 bed Covid Isolation Centre for needy people in the premises of Calvary Temple.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aS5txh34nv — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 8, 2021

On May 8, Telangana reported 5,186 fresh COVID-19 cases, while total active cases stood at 68,462. The official COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,704 with 38 more casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 904, followed by Rangareddy (399) and Medchal Malkajgiri (366), the government bulletin said. In total, over 1.35 crore samples have been tested so far. The samples tested per million population was over 3.64 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 %, as per official figures.

Read: Telangana police urge Maoists with COVID-19 to surrender for treatment