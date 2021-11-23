Hyderabad child killed after car driven by father accidentally runs him over

The incident occured when four-year-old Sathvik was playing outside his house at Mansoorabad in Hyderabadâ€™s LB Nagar.

news Accident

In a tragic incident, a young boy lost his life after he was crushed to death under the wheels of an SUV car in Hyderabadâ€™s LB Nagar on Sunday, November 21. Four-year-old Sathvik was playing outside his house at Mansoorabad when the incident occured. According to the police, the car was being driven by his father, Laxman, who works as a security guard at the apartment where they were staying, and where the accident occured.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the apartment building. The video shows an SUV parked in the lane outside the apartment, and the man, Laxman, heading towards the vehicle and sitting inside. Seconds later, young Sathvik is seen rushing out the gate to play with another child, and stood in front of the vehicle even as it started to move. Sathvik came under the wheels and was crushed. Seconds later, when Laxman realised what happened, he is seen stopping the car in a panic and carrying Sathvikâ€™s body inside the apartment.

Sathvik, who was critically injured, was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors there declared him dead. The LB Nagar police are investigating the incident.

Earlier this year, in August, a 10-year-old boy died in Hyderabadâ€™s Miyapur after he fell from the first-floor balcony of the apartment where his family was staying. The child, Sukender, reportedly accidentally slipped from the balcony while playing, and he sustained critical injuries upon his fall. He was shifted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sukender was reportedly the child of a sub-inspector at the Miyapur police station.

Warning: Visuals below can be distressing