Hyderabad to build 17 new sewage treatment plants, allocates Rs 1280 cr

The foundation stone for the first STP, as part of the project, was laid on August 6 at Fatehnagar by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad is set to get 17 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) in a bid to become the first city in India to treat 100% of its sewage. The projects, which have already been awarded to an agency by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), are expected to be completed in two years.

The 17 STPs will be built alongside the Musi River and in its catchment areas. The foundation stone for the first STP as part of the project was laid on August 6, at Fatehnagar by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao. Hyderabad reportedly has plans to build a total of 31 STPs within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Officials with the HMWSSB told Telangana Today that once the 17 STPs become operational, they will ensure that no sewage is dumped into the Musi river and drains leading to the Hussain Sagar lake. The 17 STPs are expected to cost the exchequer Rs 1280.87 crore, including Operation and Maintenance (O&M) which is pegged at Rs 514.65 crore.

An important milestone for Hyderabad in sewerage treatment. Laid the foundation for construction of STPs with 376.5 MLD capacity at a cost of â‚¹1280 Cr



This will take care of 17 lakesâ€™ STPs and enhance the total sewerage treatment capacity of @HMWSSBOnline to 1148.5 MLD pic.twitter.com/VN5dB0SBm5 August 6, 2021

The city already has 25 STPs, however, not all of them are functional. Together, they have the capacity to treat 772 MLD (millions of litre per day) of sewerage water. The 17 new STPs will have the capacity to treat 376.5 MLD. The Fatehnagar plant is being built on 11 acres of land and has a capacity to treat 100 MLD of sewage water from Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Suraram and Jagadgirigutta. The treated water will be redirected to the Musi River.

Hyderabad on average generates 1950 MLD of sewage water, according to the HMWSSB.

The STP plans were planned by Shah Technical Consultants as part of a Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan. The plan made a proposal of 62 STPs in total, of which 31 are to be built within GHMC limits, and funds were released for 17.

The project has been divided into three packages, and will be built in Hyderabadâ€™s Alwal, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Uppal, Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Quthbullahpur and Serilingampally circles.