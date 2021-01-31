Hyderabad boy dies after being attacked by street dogs

Although Kishan Park residents raised concerns over these stray dogs with GHMC, no action was reportedly taken.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a nine-year-old boy became a victim of an attack by street dogs attack on Saturday in Hyderabad under Bahadurpur police station limits of Hyderabad Commissionerate. The victim, identified as Ayan, was flying kites along with two other friends when the incident took place. As Ayan and his friends ventured into the nearby agricultural fields to catch his falling kite, he was attacked by the street dogs.

The pack of street dogs pounced on children and started mauling them. Although two of his friends escaped, Ayan could not. The dog bit him on the neck and other parts of his body. As his parents started searching for him, they found him dead on a field.

The body of the child was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, according to the reports. A case of suspicious death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered following a complaint made by the victimâ€™s father, the police told PTI.

According to a Telangana Today report, said that the street dogs have been creating panic among the residents of Kishan Park area under Bahadurpur police station. Although a complaint has been raised with the authorities of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there was no response.

Meanwhile, in another incident of a dog attack on Friday night, a 71-year-old woman under Panjagutta police station limits was attacked by some dogs. The victim, Gaddam Malathi Reddy, sustained injuries on her face and ears. According to the victim, the dogs belong to Jaya Gardens, a function hall in Hyderabad. Based on the complaint from the victim, Panjagutta police booked a case against Jaya Gardens management. As per reports, this is the second such incident.

