Hyderabad-Bengaluru travel to get faster with new flyover, underpasses

New road infrastructure, including a six-lane flyover of 1.6 km, is going to come up near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

news Transport

The long drive from Hyderabad to Bengaluru along the National Highway 44 will soon become quicker, with the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor and multiple vehicle underpasses near Shamshabad. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the new road infrastructure being built at a cost of Rs 280 crore is nearing completion, with only 150 metres of work pending on the flyover. At a length of 1.6 km, the new elevated corridor on the Shamshabad route will be one of the longest flyovers in the city, Roads and Buildings Department officials told TNIE.

The design of the flyover reportedly allows for vehicles to travel at a speed of 100 kmph, with crash barriers along the sides to mitigate accidents. The vehicle underpasses are being built at the PJTSAU (Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University) in Rajendra Nagar, Kattedan Chowrasta, and Satamrai village in Shamshabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district, according to the report. While the constructions were meant to be completed in 2020, problems related to land acquisition and clearance of electric poles, coupled with the pandemic, have delayed the project by more than a year.

The other side of NH 44, connecting Hyderabad to Nagpur in the north, is also reportedly set for a similar boost of road infrastructure. In June, Telangana Today reported that the Telangana government was planning two mega projects, involving elevated corridors, underpasses and service roads, to ease traffic congestion on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway. The proposed works, including three elevated corridors, four underpasses, service roads and widening of junctions on the Suchitra-Gundlapochampally route, were expected to cost nearly Rs 800 crore according to the report.

Recently in September, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked Prime Minister Narenda Modi to sanction the Hyderabad Nagpur Industrial Corridor project covering a length of 585 km, to promote economic development. In his letter to PM Modi, KCR said that the proposed corridor can be designed to be connected through high-speed passenger and freight rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Nagpur, and also by six/eight laning of the existing NH 44 between the two cities.

