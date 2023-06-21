Hyderabad Bairamalguda flyover slab collapses, eight persons injured

In a horrific accident, slabs of a flyover under construction in Hyderabadâ€™s Bairamalguda collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, June 21. According to the police, eight employees, which included seven workers and one engineer, were injured. The flyover is a part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) which is being undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The flyover under construction is expected to connect Bairamalguda junction near LB Nagar to Sagar Ring Road.

According to reports, the solid slab in the flyover fell down while the last layer of concrete was being poured at 3:10 am. The reasons for the collapse remain unclear. However, reports said that a concrete mixer hitting the supporting structure of the slab could have caused the collapse.

Two of the injured persons have been shifted to a government hospital while others who sustained minor injuries are receiving treatment in a few private hospitals.

Sources from the GHMC told The Hindu that heavy damage and loss of life could have happened in the collapse happened during peak traffic hours in the day. The police have confirmed to TNM that a case has been filed under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code (endangering human life due to negligence) and further investigation is underway.