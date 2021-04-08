Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana see light showers

According to IMD, light rains and thunderstorms can be expected until Friday morning.

news Weather

People in Hyderabad woke up to an unusually cloudy day on Thursday morning. Several parts of the state received light rain and this provided respite from the heat for residents. Some parts of Hyderabad also witnessed light showers. According to officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these are pre-monsoon showers.

According to the IMD, low winds have been blowing from the south and southwest into the state of Telangana. The Met Department had predicted light rain with thunder in several districts across Telangana. Adilabad, Komaram Bhim, Nirmal, Macherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kottagudem, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Vikarabad districts.

IMDâ€™s forecast also says that light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to continue in these districts until Friday morning. However, Friday and Saturday are again likely to witness dry weather. Sunday and Monday light to moderate rain or thunder showers can be expected. The IMD has inferred that the trough runs from interior Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka extending upto 0.9 kms above mean sea level. Low level southerlies or south westerlies prevail over the state.

On April 7, Hyderabad recorded 38.3Â°C. However, on Thursday, the temperature dropped to 37.5Â°C. Hyderabad had a relative humidity of 25%. Most districts in the state saw a drop in temperature by 1-2Â°C. The temperature had touched 40.1Â°C in Hyderabad a few days ago on April 3. Several districts which had recorded temperatures above 40Â°C on April 3 due to the heat wave on Thursday saw temperatures below 40Â°C.

Weather Brother, a blogger had predicted on Wednesday that good news is in store for Hyderabad.

A good news for #Hyderabad people. Day time #temps will fall further from tmrw and can range betwn 35Â°c-37Â°c next one week.

Mornings will be very pleasant due to fall in night temp.

However, #humidity will peak due to moisture incursion from BoB, which may cause discomfort. pic.twitter.com/jpo6lt3s8h â€” Weather Brother (@WeatherBrother) April 7, 2021

People took to social media to share videos and pictures of the first rains this summer.