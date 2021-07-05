Hyderabad airport records more than 4 lakh passengers in June

As the COVID-19 imposed lockdown eased in various states, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport observed a surge in the number of flights from all domestic sectors.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has received more than 4 lakh passengers in the month of June, 2021. With the gradual ease in lockdown restrictions after the second wave of COVID-19, airports across the country are witnessing a steady increase in Air Traffic Movement (ATM). According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which owns and operates the airport, people are gaining confidence and are beginning to feel comfortable making travel arrangements as vaccine distribution progresses, along with eased travel restrictions, quarantine regulations, and mandatory RT-PCR tests.

“As the pandemic subsides and restrictions across various destinations in the country ease, a gradual rebound in air travel has been witnessed. To brace ourselves in bringing about faster recovery, we have adopted innovative solutions that have become the ‘new normal’. If the trend continues, we are poised to see a gradual increase in passenger numbers in the coming months” said a GHIAL spokesperson.

As the COVID-19-induced lockdown eased in various states, the Hyderabad airport observed a surge in the number of flights from all domestic sectors and witnessed 4 lakh domestic passengers and roughly 35,000 international travellers in the month of June. The number of passengers using the airport doubled in the month, while the single-day count of passengers went from 10,000 at the start of the month, to around 22,000 by the end of it. This growth in passenger numbers can be also attributed to people travelling for business and those visiting friends and relatives.

Various arrangements have been made by the airport to ensure passenger safety and seamless travel. A special task force has been formed to ensure that COVID-19 protocols like double masking, physical distancing, etc, are strictly followed. Passengers are also regularly reminded to follow safety protocols in three languages (English, Telugu, and Hindi). Added to this, the Telangana State Police and surveillance teams stationed at the airport do random checks on passengers and penalties are imposed on violators.

Since it is mandatory to have a negative RT-PCR report for international travelers, GHIAL has partnered with Mapmygenome, an ICMR and NABL approved lab, for coronavirus testing. The lab is open to travellers and airport employees 24/7 and is also accessible to anyone who needs an RT-PCR test.

