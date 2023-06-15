Hyderabad airport metro: 13 companies participate in pre-bidding meeting

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited told prospective bidders that the groundwork for the project must begin by September 2023 and should be completed in the span of three years.

news News

Thirteen companies participated in the pre-bidding meeting for the Hyderabad airport metro rail project on Wednesday, June 14. The managing director of the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), NVS Reddy, explained the important features of the metro to prospective bidders, according to the Times of India. The companies that participated include L&T, Alstom, Siemens, and Tata Projects IRCON.

At the meeting, HAML told the prospective bidders that the groundwork for the project must begin by September 2023 and must be completed in the span of three years. Before the pre-bidding meeting, HAML had also invited global tenders for the selection of engineering, procurement, and construction. Reddy said that the preliminary work for the construction has begun and soil testing is going on at present.

Addressing the media, Reddy said that the 31 km corridor between the Raidurg metro station and the airport terminal will have an elevated portion of 29.3 km, while 1.7 km will be an underground portion. The new stretch of the metro is expected to have nine stations, including one that is underground, adjacent to the airport terminal. During the meeting, questions from prospective bidders on civil structures, control systems, and rolling stocks of trains were clarified.