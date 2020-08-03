Hyderabad airport gets new fever screening system to track passengers

The new thermal scanner is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature without any human intervention.

news Coronavirus

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has set up a mass fever screening system at the airport to screen body temperature of passengers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport operator announced on Sunday.

The new thermal scanner is a ceiling-mounted mass fever screening system capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.

The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention.

With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (day camera + infra-red), it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature while simplifying operations and minimising handling.

The new thermal scanner imparts more control to the Hyderabad Airport Health Organization, along with the existing thermal scanners at the international arrivals, said GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) in a press statement.

RGIA continues to handle the international relief flights under India's offshore evacuation programme, Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).

All international arrival passengers and airline crew undergo mandatory health screening by the airport health officers to identify symptomatic passengers to contain the spread of COVID-19 and provide necessary medical assistance to such passengers.

The state-of-the-art thermal scanner is funded by the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) in coordination with the Asian Development Bank and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The system will be used by officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the airport.

"The new top-end mass fever scanner at Hyderabad International Airport enhances our efficiency multi-fold. With the help of intuitive technology, we are able to screen passengers effectively. The system alerts us if any passenger is found with high temperature, without disturbing passenger movement and throughput," said Dr Anuradha Medoju, Senior Regional Director, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Health and Family Welfare of the Central government.

The airport has handled about 40,000 international arrival passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic from May till date.

To facilitate the arriving international passengers, the airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitised and fumigated. This includes -- sanitisation of every nook and corner of the building and public areas including aerobridges, washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalators, baggage belts etc.

The airport has also enforced physical distancing among passengers from the aerobridge to across the terminal.