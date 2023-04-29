Hyderabad activist alleges illegal detention over tweet criticising state

Activist Vijay Gopal alleged that he was detained after a complaint was filed against him for a tweet questioning prohibitory orders issued by the Hyderabad police.

news news

Hyderabad-based anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal has alleged that he was detained by the police for several hours on Wednesday, April 26 for criticising the prohibitory orders issued ahead of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) SSC and Intermediate examinations. Vijay took to social media on Saturday to question the police for their action.

He said he was called to the Begum Bazar police station on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector (SI) R Pavan. After he appeared at the station, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him under IPC (Indian Penal Code) section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

Vijay has alleged that Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand was behind the complaint. “The Commissioner and other senior officers target individuals by using innocent SI, CIs or constables by getting them to file complaints on their behalf,” Vijay alleged. The activist tweeted, “For calling out abuse of power by the state, Hyderabad Police Commissioner filed an FIR on me on April 26, for promoting Enmity between classes IPC 505(2) for this comment on the article(sic).”

Vijay had earlier reacted to an article published on an English news website about prohibitory orders banning any gathering of four or more people within 500 yards of all TOSS test centres between 6 am on April 25 and 6 am on May 5, 2023.

Irony of century;

For calling out abuse of power by state, Hyd Police @CPHydCity filed an FIR on me on 26Apr, for promoting Enmity between classes IPC 505(2) for this comment on this article

I was under illegal detention 4.30pm to 11.30pm at Begumbazar PS on 26Apr (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XrnV7umdJR — Vijay Gopal (@VijayGopal_) April 29, 2023

He alleged that he was illegally detained from 4.30 pm to 11.30 pm at the police station on April 26. Vijay Gopal said, “It appears as though no one is permitted to criticise the state administration without risking punishment.”

The Begum Bazaar police, however, claimed that Vijay was not detained and said, “He was called to the police station and was immediately sent back after verification.”