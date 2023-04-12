Hyderabad: 23-yr-old kills father allegedly over illegal second marriage

Pavan (23) was reportedly miffed with his father over his illegal marriage to a woman, and that he had stopped visiting his first family.

news Crime

A 54-year-old man was killed by his son in Hyderabad, allegedly over the former’s illegal marriage to another woman. The incident took place under the Uppal police limits on Monday, April 10, when 23-year-old Pavan killed his father, Pandu Sagar. According to the police, Sagar illegally married another woman four years ago and moved to Uppal, and Pavan was miffed that he stopped spending time with his first family.

Reports state that the incident occurred when Pavan went to his father’s rented flat in Uppal and killed him with a hammer after a heated argument. Sagar died on the spot. Speaking to TNM, Uppal police officials said that further investigation is on. “We have confirmed that the son killed his father over family issues, however further investigation is going on,” they said, adding that more details would be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, the Times of India has quoted a police official as saying that Pavan was purportedly upset with his father for financial mismanagement. He accused Pandu Sagar of spending large amounts of money on his second wife.