Hyd woman with MSc degree who worked as sweeper offered Asst Entomologist post in GHMC

After A Rajaniâ€™s story came to light, authorities offered her job as an Assistant Entomologist, commensurate with her masters degree qualification.

news Human interest

A woman with a masterâ€™s degree in science who was working as a sweeper in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was offered a job as an Assistant Entomologist after her story came to light. Telangana's Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday, September 20, offered her the job on an outsourcing basis.

A Rajani, who has an MSc in organic chemistry, was working as a sweeper on a contract basis with GHMC. Hailing from Warangal district, Rajani was born in a family of agriculture labourers. Despite financial problems, she continued her studies with the support of her parents and passed MSc in organic chemistry with a first grade in 2013. She had also qualified for PhD from the Hyderabad Central University, but in the meantime she was married to an advocate and shifted to Hyderabad.

Rajani became the mother of two girls but continued to appear for competitive exams to secure a job. However, the family landed in a crisis after her husband became bedridden due to a cardiac problem. She started selling vegetables to run the family of five, which included her mother-in-law. As she was not making enough money, she took up the sweeper job on a contract basis with GHMC for a salary of Rs 10,000.

Her plight was reported in a leading Telugu daily, which caught the attention of authorities who recommended her for a position in the GHMC. The minister then offered her a job commensurate with her qualification.

Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, who took Rajani to the minister, revealed the job offered to her. He tweeted that orders were issued after verifying her credentials.

On hearing the plight of Rajni, whoâ€™s MSc (organic Chemistry), has 2 daughter & working as sweeper on daily wages, minister @KTRTRS met her today & offered to employ her as Assistant Entomologist on O/S basis in @GHMCOnline



Orders have been issued after verifying her credentials pic.twitter.com/inbOZKQQfG â€” Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 20, 2021

Rajani became emotional when the minister assured her of all support and offered her the job of Assistant Entomologist in the Entomology Department. Rajani has been assigned to the office of the Chief Entomologist, GHMC and joined duty from Monday. Instructions have also been issued to open an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and an Employees' State Insurance (ESI) account for her immediately.