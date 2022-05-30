Hyd woman held for allegedly getting 5 men to sexually assault woman, filming it

Police said the accused Gayatri had brought five men together to sexually assault a woman and filmed the incident as she suspected that the victim was involved with her partner.

news Sexual violence

A woman named Gayatri has been arrested by the Cyberabad police, along with five men, for allegedly getting them to sexually assault another woman and filming the incident, over the suspicion that the victim was involved with her partner. Gayatri had been living her partner in her family’s house in Kondapur, where the alleged incident of sexual assault happened on May 26. The accused men had allegedly restrained the victim and molested her, and one man assaulted her, Madhapur DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) K Shilpavalli told the Times of India.

Gayatri and five other men have been arrested and sent to judicial remand. Speaking to the media, Gachibowli Inspector of Police G Suresh said that the couple were living together, claiming to be married, in Kondapur. Gayatri’s mother told the media she was not aware if the couple was married, which the police are also yet to verify. Gayatri’s partner had been preparing for civil services exams and met the victim at a coaching centre, where she was also an aspirant, Inspector Suresh said.

As the victim developed a friendship with the couple, for a few months, from October 2021 to February 2022, the victim would often visit their house for combined studies and stay with them, the Inspector added. “As they grew closer, Gayatri felt some of the text messages between the victim and her partner were suspicious. She suspected that they were having a relationship, and sent her away from the house in February,” he said.

Gayatri then continued to harbour suspicion and a grudge against the victim, as she felt she was betrayed after treating her well and inviting her into the house, the Inspector said. “She (Gayatri) was looking for an opportunity to take revenge and defame her. She even filed a police complaint that the victim and her parents and others had come to her house and threatened her,” he said.

After filing a police complaint, in the name of a compromise, Gayatri invited the victim and her parents, as well as a couple of relatives to her home on May 26. After speaking to them at a location near her house, Gayatri said she wanted to talk to the victim in private and took her inside the house, the Inspector said. By then, five men – Vishnuvardhan and Manoj, who worked for Gayatri, and their friends Masthan, Mujahid, and Moula Ali – were already inside the house. “Gayatri shut the main door and took the help of the men to pin the victim down, and the woman was sexually assaulted,” the Inspector said.

Gayatri allegedly filmed the incident, later threatening to upload the video on the internet. DCP Shilpavalli said that the videos or images of the incident that were allegedly recorded are yet to be recovered by the police. The victim, who was hospitalised after the incident, has now gone back to her home town in Andhra Pradesh, Inspector Suresh said.

While Gayatri’s mother has alleged that her daughter’s partner was also involved in the incident, police said he was not present when it occurred.