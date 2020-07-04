Hyd tanker driver booked after video shows him washing foot with drinking water

The incident took place at Moosapet water filling station on Thursday.

A driver of a water tanker in Hyderabad was booked for allegedly contaminating drinking water. This after he was caught on camera washing his feet with the same water he was filling up for drinking purposes.

A video of the incident shows the man standing atop his vehicle and using a pipe to fill water from the filling station into the tanker. He lifts his right leg, and washes his foot, even as the water, meant for drinking, continues to be filled into the tanker.

The incident took place on Thursday at Moosapet water filling station which comes under the Kukatpally police station limits.

The man has been identified as Vijay, a contract employee, working with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). Officials said that Vijay was driving a private water tanker, which is not part of HMWSSB fleet.