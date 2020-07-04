A driver of a water tanker in Hyderabad was booked for allegedly contaminating drinking water. This after he was caught on camera washing his feet with the same water he was filling up for drinking purposes.
A video of the incident shows the man standing atop his vehicle and using a pipe to fill water from the filling station into the tanker. He lifts his right leg, and washes his foot, even as the water, meant for drinking, continues to be filled into the tanker.
The incident took place on Thursday at Moosapet water filling station which comes under the Kukatpally police station limits.
The man has been identified as Vijay, a contract employee, working with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). Officials said that Vijay was driving a private water tanker, which is not part of HMWSSB fleet.
With the video of the incident going viral, HMWSSB Manager Srinivas Rao filed a complaint with the Kukatpally police on Friday. After examining the video, police filed a case against Vijay under sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 427 (Mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
T Shankar, the admin Sub Inspector told TNM that the accused is yet to be arrested as he is absconding. “Most probably, we will nab him today (Saturday),” Shankar said.
Water from the Moosapet filling station is distributed to the residents of Moosapet, Moti Nagar, Rajeev Nagar and Balaji Nagar.
Shocked by the incident, the HMWSSB officials said that they are now considering removing people from filling the water.
According to reports, the water filling station at Jubilee Hills is equipped with ‘actuator’- a device which automatically fills water minimizing human labour. Officials reportedly said that they would soon install this device in all their facilities across the city.
Meanwhile, the services of the driver and the vehicle have been blocked by the water board authorities.