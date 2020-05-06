Hyd startup ekincare offers free telemedicine services to India Inc in COVID fight

Atom Coronavirus

As the coronavirus wreaks havoc with the healthcare system, telemedicine is proving to be an important weapon in bridging the gap between people, physicians, and health systems. A Hyderabad-based corporate health benefits startup, ekincare is helping India Inc fight COVID-19 by offering free telemedicine services to employees of more than 600 companies and their dependents.

From top Fortune 500 companies like Unilever, eBay, Nike, Kotak Mahindra to startups like Grofers, Faasos, XOXOday and Byjus, a lot of organisations have signed up for ekincareâ€™s online doctor consultations, the company claims.

According to the company, telemedicine reduces the spread of infection by keeping patients away from others. Sick people stay home rather than exposing others, including their doctors and anyone they encounter en route to a doctorâ€™s appointment or in a healthcare facility.

ekincare has doctors on its own payroll and the company says this has helped ensure a 20 second response time to any health query on the platform.

Using the ekincare platform, doctors get access to an individualâ€™s health history once connected and with end-to-end integration with other health services, doctors are able to give prescriptions as per the new telemedicine guidelines, for COVID tests or medications.

In order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, ekincare says it has built a symptom checker for self-assessment, temperature tracking into the platform which enables employees and their dependents to check themselves for the coronavirus symptoms, seek doctor consults if at risk, followed by COVID-19 RT-PCR testing if required by ICMR approved network partners pan India.

The company claims to have seen a 221% increase in online doctor consultations, and says that 76% of doctor consults were non-COVID related. The online healthcare startup has also observed that 65% of the consults were on general health and around 11% were for chronic issues like diabetes, hypertension, etc.