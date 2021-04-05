Hyd police file case against Narsinghanand Saraswati for hurting religious sentiment

Narsinghanand Saraswati is accused of making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The Hyderabad police has reportedly registered a case against Narsinghanand Saraswati, the chief priest of the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Narsinghanand is accused of abusing Prophet Mohammed and making derogatory remarks against Muslims.

The case was registered on Sunday in Humayun Nagar police station following a complaint by AIMIM Nampally MLA Jafar Hussain Meraj.

Siasat reported that the FIR is registered under 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

Jafar was quoted as saying by News Meter, “After instruction from Asaduddin Owaisi, I have filed the complaint. The complaint is lodged against the person for hurting the sentiment of Muslims around the world. He has provoked violence against Muslims inside the Press Club of India.”

Last week, addressing the media at the Press Club of India in Delhi, Narsinghanand, who is also accused of radicalising Hindu youth in Ghaziabad, went on a tirade against Muslims.

“Why can’t we speak the truth about Mohammed? If Muslims come to know the truth about Muslims then they will be ashamed of their religious identity,” he can be heard saying.

Hello @DelhiPolice , this press conference happened at Press club of India, New Delhi.



This hatemonger Narsinghanand abused Prophet of Islam and tried to incite communal hatred in the society.



Cc @CPDelhi @DCPNEastDelhi



#ArrestNarsinghanand



pic.twitter.com/RzJltCcSHQ — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) April 2, 2021

Reportedly, the press conference was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad (Ghaziabad). Condemning the hate-speech, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had tweeted, “Insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I’m sure there’s enough in your own belief system that you can discuss.”

. @DelhiPolice this man is insulting Islam for the sole purpose of provoking violence against Muslims & your maun vrat is embarrassing. If you’ve forgotten your jobs, we can do a refresher course. 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 3, 2021

Slamming the Delhi Police, Owaisi further said, “This man is insulting Islam for the sole purpose of provoking violence against Muslims & your maun vrat is embarrassing. If you’ve forgotten your jobs, we can do a refresher course [sic].”

Dasna Devi temple and Narsinghanand recently made headlines after a 14-year-old Muslim who went inside the Dasna Devi temple to quench his thirst was brutally assaulted.

A board which reads, “This temple is a holy place for Hindus, Muslims’ entry is forbidden,” undersigned by Narsinghanand Saraswati was affixed outside the temple.