In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, over 2,000 Indians are said to be stranded in Iran, one of the worst-affected countries in the coronavirus spread. Now, 11 pilgrims from Hyderabad have been confirmed to be stranded in Mashhad, a religious pilgrimage place in Iran. The group of 11 people – eight women and three men – has appealed to Indian authorities to repatriate them.
According to reports, all the 11 stranded pilgrims are from the same family. One of the women from the family in an SOS video said, “We are 11 people together, eight of us are women while three are men. Before we came to Mashhad, Air Arabia confirmed that we have our return flight. But after we reached, we got a message that our return flight has been cancelled. We have very few medicines as we had planned a short trip and brought medicines accordingly."
SOS message sent by 11 #Hyderabad pilgrims stranded at the Holy City of Mashhad after the flight restrictions imposed post #coronavirus outbreak in #Iran. In their SOS message, they requested the Externa affairs minister @DrSJaishankar and @asadowaisi for evacuation. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/swLMbvbdn2— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) March 5, 2020
Responding to the ordeal, Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) and chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said that he has sent a representation to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar to bring the family back to India.
I request @TelanganaCMO & @MinisterKTR to also represent to @DrSJaishankar to bring back the Hyderabadi family stuck in Mashhad ,Iran https://t.co/O6eb6Quot4— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 5, 2020
Owaisi further urged the Telangana government to intervene in the matter: "I request @TelanganaCMO @MinisterKTR to also represent to @DrSJaishankar to bring back the Hyderabadi family stuck in Mashhad, Iran.”
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said, “Update for Indians stranded in Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities."
Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 5, 2020
He has also asserted that a group of Ministers is constantly monitoring progress while stating that he understands the concern of families.
Iran is one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus, after China where the virus originated. According to reports, so far Iran has over 3,500 confirmed Coronavirus positive cases with at least 107 deaths. India has suspended regular commercial flights to Iran as there is a spike in positive coronavirus cases.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India was in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stranded there.
Over 2,000 Indians are said to be stranded in Iran and would be brought back after proper screening by the medical team.
Meanwhile, Iranian Embassy authorities said that a special flight would be operated day after and carry Indian equipment to Iran for stranded Indian citizens there. The Iranian carrier Mahan Air will bring blood samples of 300 Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit country and while returning, fly back Iranian nationals in India. The ferry flight cleared by aviation regulator DGCA will land within 24 hours in Delhi.
Once the flight lands, samples of Indians would be tested for coronavirus and only if found negative, the stranded passengers would be brought from the Islamic country.
(With IANS inputs)