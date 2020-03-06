Hyd family of 11 stranded in Iran seeks help, Owaisi urges govt to bring them home

Over 2,000 Indians are said to be stranded in Iran and would be brought back after proper screening by a medical team that India has now sent to Iran.

news Corona virus

In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, over 2,000 Indians are said to be stranded in Iran, one of the worst-affected countries in the coronavirus spread. Now, 11 pilgrims from Hyderabad have been confirmed to be stranded in Mashhad, a religious pilgrimage place in Iran. The group of 11 people – eight women and three men – has appealed to Indian authorities to repatriate them.

According to reports, all the 11 stranded pilgrims are from the same family. One of the women from the family in an SOS video said, “We are 11 people together, eight of us are women while three are men. Before we came to Mashhad, Air Arabia confirmed that we have our return flight. But after we reached, we got a message that our return flight has been cancelled. We have very few medicines as we had planned a short trip and brought medicines accordingly."

SOS message sent by 11 #Hyderabad pilgrims stranded at the Holy City of Mashhad after the flight restrictions imposed post #coronavirus outbreak in #Iran. In their SOS message, they requested the Externa affairs minister @DrSJaishankar and @asadowaisi for evacuation. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/swLMbvbdn2 March 5, 2020

Responding to the ordeal, Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) and chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said that he has sent a representation to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar to bring the family back to India.

I request @TelanganaCMO & @MinisterKTR to also represent to @DrSJaishankar to bring back the Hyderabadi family stuck in Mashhad ,Iran https://t.co/O6eb6Quot4 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 5, 2020