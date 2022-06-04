Hyd couple returning home after celebrating son’s birthday killed in Kalaburagi mishap

The couple, identified as Arjun Gudur (37) and his wife Saraladevi (35), were returning from Goa after celebrating their child Vihan’s (4) birthday.

news Accident

A couple from Hyderabad and their child, who were returning home from a trip to Goa after celebrating their child’s birthday, were among the seven persons who were charred to death when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district in the wee hours of Friday, June 3. The couple had asked their family and friends to accompany them on the trip for the birthday celebration.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the deceased were identified as Arjun Gudur (37), his wife Saraladevi (35), their child Vihan (4); Shivakumar (35), his wife Ravali (30), their child Vikshit (9); and Anita (40). Twelve persons were injured in the accident and 11 of them were in stable condition, as per the report. “One patient is critical with multiple fractures,” Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital Vikram Siddareddy said.

Twenty-six members from Arjun’s family and friends had boarded the bus for the trip to Goa, for celebrating Arjun’s child’s birthday, on May 29. A total of 32 persons, including the driver and cleaner were on board the bus. They were returning on the same vehicle when the mishap occurred. Police speculate that the bus collided with a goods vehicle that led to the leakage of fuel, which caused the fire.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences and said, “I am sad to hear about the death of seven people in the Kalaburagi bus accident. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured”.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed shock and condolences on the deaths. He further instructed the authorities to coordinate with the Karnataka officials in providing the necessary support, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences. “Saddened by the mishap in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones due to this tragedy. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration has been helping those affected: PM @narendramodi (sic),” the PMO tweeted.

Saddened by the mishap in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones due to this tragedy. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration has been helping those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2022

Watch: TNM's Let Me Explain show where Anna Isaac tells you about the new evidence in the Dileep case.