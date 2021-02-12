Hyd-based Recykal becomes first Indian startup in WEF accelerator program

Recykal is a digital ‘waste commerce’ solutions provider which puts waste generators in touch with waste processors and recyclers for efficient management.

Atom STARTUPS

Recykal, a digital ‘waste commerce’ solutions provider, has been selected as the first member from India for the World Economic Forum’s Circulars Accelerator programme 2021. This programme is led by Accenture along with Ecolab, Schneider Electric and the World Economic Forum, and will connect industry leaders with 17 circular economy entrepreneurs. The aim of this programme is to recognise individuals and companies that are making a notable contribution to the circular economy.

Speaking about being selected, the founder of Recykal, Abhay Deshpande said, “We are proud to become a member of this prestigious cohort that will be important in the next decade to India. As India becomes one of the world's biggest waste generators, it is crucial that business leaders recognize waste management and recycling as an industry.” He added that effective waste management will not only save billions for the economy, but can create employment as well, and that this collaboration with the Circulars Accelerator Programme will provide them with “broader recognition, connectivity and right guidance on further scaling up sustainable solutions.”

Recykal is India’s first digital waste-commerce company that connects waste generators with waste processors, recyclers and brand owners to ensure efficient waste management. The company’s solutions ensure higher rates of waste collection and recycling and in doing so, Recykal has saved significant amounts of water, oil, landfill spaces and trees. According to a statement issued by the company, Recykal is channelling over 10,000 metric tons of waste every month and plans to increase this to 2 million metric tons annually by 2025. The waste collected from various groups like consumers, businesses, aggregators, and the informal sector are channelised to co-processors, cement kilns and recyclers.

The waste management firm received several accolades last year including Grant Thornton Responsible Business Award, NASSCOM EMERGE 50 Awards, FICCI Indian Circular Economy Awards and ASSOCHAM Best Waste Management Digital Technology Player.



