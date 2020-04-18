Shareef approached the Humayun Nagar police station shortly after and filed a case against his son in law Salman. Police used CCTV footage from the locality and phone number of Salman to trace his location. The woman was rescued. Police have registered a kidnapping case against the husband and his four accomplices, but no arrests have been made in the case.

The attempt to kidnap has taken place despite a lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 and with the police setting checkpoints at various locations in the city.

"It was a family issue, earlier also there was a case against the husband for domestic violence. We traced his location using his phone number and thus rescued the woman, she is fine now," said Korani Sunil, inspector, Humayun Nagar. The official did not clarify why no arrests have been made in the case