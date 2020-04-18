An estranged husband threw chilly powder on his wife and father-in-law before kidnapping her in Hyderabad, the woman was later rescued by the police. The incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman had stepped outside her apartment building with her father Mohammed Shareef Shahid.
CCTV footage shows Salman Mirza Baig, the woman's husband following her and her father holding a bag of chilly powder. He then proceeds to attack the duo from behind throwing chilly power on their faces. Salman had also brought back up for the supposed kidnap. Two of Salman's associates helped him separate Asma from her father, while the third associate helped force Asma into a car driven by his fourth associate.
Shareef approached the Humayun Nagar police station shortly after and filed a case against his son in law Salman. Police used CCTV footage from the locality and phone number of Salman to trace his location. The woman was rescued. Police have registered a kidnapping case against the husband and his four accomplices, but no arrests have been made in the case.
The attempt to kidnap has taken place despite a lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 and with the police setting checkpoints at various locations in the city.
"It was a family issue, earlier also there was a case against the husband for domestic violence. We traced his location using his phone number and thus rescued the woman, she is fine now," said Korani Sunil, inspector, Humayun Nagar. The official did not clarify why no arrests have been made in the case
