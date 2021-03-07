Hurt by allegations of extortion, activist wants to withdraw sex-for-job complaint

Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned on Wednesday, a day after the alleged sex-for-job CD tape was released.

news Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Sunday sought to withdraw his complaint which resulted in the resignation of Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Karnataka cabienet in the ‘sex for job’ scandal. Kalahalli has said he wants to withdraw the complaint as he is hurt by allegations of extortion made by former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

In his letter, he claimed that he wants to withdraw his complaint in light of allegations of collecting bribes against him made by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. He also added that the humiliation the women faced is also a reason. This comes after earlier on Friday he had claimed that there is a threat to his life and had sought police protection following alleged threats by supporters of the former minister.

It may be recalled it was him who released the videos to the media where former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is supposedly seen with an unidentified woman in a compromised position. Dinesh had even met with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and demanded a detailed probe into an alleged sex scandal. In his complaint, Kallahalli stated that Ramesh Jarkiholi allegedly sought sexual favours from her in return for a government job. Kallahalli also shared a CD which is reported to have clips of the woman and the minister. Kallahalli said the woman approached him after she was allegedly threatened by the minister.

Speaking on this, HD Kumaraswamy on Friday had said according to information he gathered it was a Rs 5 crore deal gone wrong. He had said, “A lot of black money has been floating around. The government should first arrest the blackmailers like him [Kallahalli] and get all the information and then probe the ministers.”

Dinesh had also recently made news for writing to Governor Vajubhai Vala and getting a sanction of prosecution over alleged disproportionate assets owned by Municipal Administration and Horticulture Minister of Karnataka, Narayana Gowda. Dinesh Kallahalli has alleged that the minister had not disclosed all of his assets in his election affidavit.

Like Ramesh Jarkiholi, Narayan Gowda is also one of 17 MLAs who left the Congress-JD(S) combine and defected to the BJP, a move that led to the collapse of the coalition government and paved the way for the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government to come to power in 2019.

Read: Karnataka minister Narayana Gowda to be investigated for disproportionate assets