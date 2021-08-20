Hunting for Onam sadhya in Hyderabad? 6 restaurants you can call

While some are taking advance bookings, others offer take-away or dine-in.

No Indian festival is complete without the special dishes that are made on that day. Kerala's harvest festival Onam, which falls on August 21 this year, is no exception. The Onam sadhya, a meal with several dishes served on the plantain leaf, is the highlight of the festival, bringing together different flavours. It's savoured not only by Malyalis but people from other states too who enjoy Kerala cuisine. Though the festivities are somewhat dampened due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, people in Hyderabad who are craving Onam sadhya can still place an order or visit a restaurant for the meal. Here are five places that are offering Onam sadhya. Book yours quickly!

Pathemari Kerala Restaurant: This could be your go to place for Onam sadhya if you are around Nampally. They are offering 22 items at a price of Rs. 280. The restaurant is open for bookings and dine-in. For queries, call 8008099100.

Akson Restaurant, Punjagutta : The special Onam sadhya with about 24 items is available here on August 21, from 11:30 am onwards. A parcel costs Rs. 400 while dine-in is also available at Rs. 350. For queries, call 9849752569.

Pepper Treats: With several orders already, this restaurant in Gachibowli is not taking bookings currently. However, you may still visit for dine-in services. For queries, call 8179468614.

Hotel Gem : This restaurant near Secunderabad Railway Station offers Onam special sadhya with 22 items at a price of Rs. 280. They are also taking orders for delivery at Rs.300. For queries, call 9966494418.

Ariko: Located in Film Nagar, this restaurant is offering Onam sadhya for take-away-only due to the pandemic. The sadhya is priced at Rs.850. Orders can be placed through their Instagram handle @onamsadyahyderabad.