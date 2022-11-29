Hungarian filmmaker BÃ©la Tarr to receive IFFKâ€™s Lifetime Achievement Award

Six of the legendary filmmakerâ€™s films, known for their philosophical approach towards humanityâ€™s problems, will be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Legendary Hungarian auteur BÃ©la Tarr, often referred to as one of the greatest innovators in world cinema, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) this year. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a sculpture, Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister VN Vasavan said at a press conference on Tuesday, November 29. Six of the auteurâ€™s films, generally known for their philosophical approach towards humanityâ€™s problems, will be screened at the festival. Some of Tarrâ€™s best films including The Turin Horse (2011) and Werckmeister Harmonies (2000) are among the films set to be screened, the minister said.

The 27th IFFK, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, is expected to screen a total of 184 films from 70 countries. The festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 9. The inaugural ceremony will be presided over by minister Vasavan. The festival will conclude on December 16, when the Chief Minister will present the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award to Tarr. This is the first time the legendary filmmaker will be visiting India.

The festival will open with the screening of Belgian film Tori and Lokita, directed by the Dardenne brothers (Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne). The French language film, which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May and won the festival's special 75th Anniversary Award, tells the tale of friendship between two youngsters from Africa who find themselves contending with the cruel conditions of their life in Belgium. This will be the filmâ€™s first screening in India.

Up to 14 films will be screened in the International Competition section this year, 12 in the Malayalam Cinema Today category, and seven in Indian Cinema. The festivalâ€™s star attractions will include acclaimed films by Chilean surrealist filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, Serbian director Emir Kusturica â€” who has the rare distinction of having won the prestigious Palme d'Or twice â€” and German filmmaker FW Murnau. G Aravindanâ€™s Thampu will be screened in the Restored Classics section.

In the Country Focus section, six contemporary Serbian films have been included. Five silent films will be screened with the accompaniment of live music. Jonny Best, resident pianist at the British Film Instituteâ€™s Southbank theatre, will provide the music.

Besides, as part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Adoor Gopalakrishnanâ€™s Swayamvaram, the 27th IFFK will also have a special screening of the film, which is said to have kicked off the new wave in Malayalam cinema in 1972. The legendary filmmaker will also be honoured on the occasion.

The 'Spirit of Cinema' award, introduced last year to honour filmmakers whose passion for cinema shines through even in the most trying of circumstances, will be awarded to Iranian filmmaker Mahnaz Mohammadi. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a sculpture.

