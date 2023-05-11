Hundreds pay respects to Dr Vandana, HC slams Kerala police for systemic failure

The Kerala HC underlined that the ongoing protests by doctors across the state are out of their fear and lack of safety, and insisted that the Kerala government handle it with composure.

Hundreds of people paid homage to Dr Vandana Das, a 22-year-old house surgeon stabbed to death by a man brought in for medical examination at the Kottarakkara Taluk hospital on May 10. People queued up at her house in Muttuchira in Kottayam where the body was displayed for people to pay homage. Health Minister Veena George, Kaduthuruthy Congress MLA Monce Joseph, and others too paid their respects. The last rites will take place in the backyard of Vandanaâ€™s house.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police have been heavily criticised for their alleged negligence. The Kerala High Court commenced a special sitting at 10 am, led by a division bench comprising Justices Kouser Edappagath and Devan Ramachandran to look into the allegations. The DGP, appearing for the Kerala police, submitted an investigation report detailing the chronology of the events that transpired at the hospital on May 10. ADGP Ajit Kumar described the incidents through an online presentation.

The 42-year-old accused, identified as Sandeep, was brought to the hospital by the local police, whom he had called for help after suffering injuries during an alleged scuffle with some relatives and neighbours. At the hospital, he went on a violent stabbing spree, killing a doctor, and injuring three police officials and many hospital staff. A case has been registered against Sandeep under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, but with the doctorâ€™s death, he will now be charged with murder.

The DGP, in his report, submitted before the court that Sandeep behaved in a disorderly manner, and the court asked how many policemen were present in the procedure room, when they intervened, and why they could not stop Sandeep from repeatedly stabbing Vandana. The court also asked how many patients were waiting while this incident took place and what protocol is usually followed in case violence ensues in such situations.

The court then went on to criticise the police for letting a person like Sandeep into the hospital without adequate security and called the murder of Vandana a result of systemic failure. The division bench asked how the police can justify the 11 stabs inflicted on the deceased.

The court also asked what would happen if such violence was to happen against a Magistrate, and told the police to come up with an action plan to tackle spontaneous incidents like these.

The Kerala HC further underlined that the ongoing protests by doctors across the state are out of their fear and lack of safety, and insisted that the Kerala government handle it with composure, without further escalating the issue.