Human skull, bones go missing from 30-yr-old grave in Kerala, police launch probe

The tomb of a Thiruvananthapuram man who died at least 30 years ago was found broken open on Tuesday.

news Crime

In a mysterious incident which is now being probed by the Kerala police, bone pieces including the skull of a man who died at least 30 years ago went missing from his tomb near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram. Police suspect it to be a case of theft.

According to a report in a local paper, the tomb belonged to Chellayan Nadar, a native of Chenkal near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram who passed away at least three decades ago.

Chellayan was buried close to his family’s home near the fields where they worked. On Wednesday morning, Chellayan’s son, Soman found his father’s grave vandalised and left in a dug up state.

“When I came to the fields in the morning the grave was dug open deep and it looked like things had been stolen from it. It has been almost 30 years since my father died,” Soman told Asianet News. According to reports, the tomb was dug up to 6 feet.

The family had also erected four more tombs of deceased family members next to that of Chellayan Nadar. However’ all of the tombs barring Chellayan’s remained intact.

The police believe it to be a case of robbery for occult purposes. Apart from the skull and a few pieces, the relatives state that no other parts of the deceased’s mortal remains had gone missing. According to reports, the police are also questioning local black magic practitioners and occult priests to receive more information on the incident.

“We are still probing the case in order to get more leads on this,” Robert Johnny, circle inspector of Parassala police station told TNM. No FIR has been lodged in the case so far, police officers confirmed.