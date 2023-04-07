Hugh Jackman shares negative skin cancer results, urges everyone to wear sunscreen

The 54-year-old actor had his first skin cancer removed back in 2013 and had at least six procedures since then.

Flix Health

Actor Hugh Jackman revealed that two of his skin cancer biopsies came back negative, urging fans to use sunscreen with a high level of SPF in all seasons. Earlier on Tuesday, April 4, the actor had posted a video on Instagram, saying he was undergoing further skin cancer tests after a recent medical check-up, and urged his followers to take sun safety precautions. Revealing the result of the biopsies in an Instagram story, Jackman wrote, “MY BIOPSIES CAME BACK NEGATIVE!!! Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it! And to the media for helping get this very important message out. PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR SUNSCREEN WITH A HIGH LEVEL OF SPF (NO MATTER THE SEASON).”

The 54-year-old actor took to social media to urge his followers to take sun safety seriously as he shared news of his health. Wearing a bandage on his nose, the star had said that he was expecting the results of the biopsies in the next few days.

The actor had his first skin cancer removed back in 2013 and had at least six procedures since then. Jackman explained that his doctor had noticed "little things which could be, or could not be basal cell (carcinomas)". Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is non-melanoma and usually appears as a small, shiny pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance. It can also look like a red, scaly patch, according to the NHS. Overall, treatment is successful for at least nine out of 10 people with non-melanoma skin cancer.

The actor reassured his fans that cancer was the "least dangerous" but hopes his scare leads to others staying safe in the sun.

"Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me!" he said. "This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on and you'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe."

Back in 2015, Jackman told magazine People that his skin cancer diagnosis had come as a surprise. The actor is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films, and has also appeared in a number of other films such as Australia and Real Steel.