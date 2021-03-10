In huge upset for the BJP, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni goes to PMK

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

In a huge upset for the BJP, the AIADMK has given the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency to the PMK for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The constituency was expected to see a clash of heavyweights, possibly Khusbhoo Sundar from the BJP and Udhayanidhi Stalin from the DMK.

The BJP, in fact, had made Khusbhoo in charge of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, and she had begun campaigning there for the party early this month. As part of her campaign speeches, Khusbhoo had taken on the dynastic politics by the DMK in Tamil Nadu as MK Stalinâ€™s son and actor Udhayanidhi was expected to contest against her.

Speaking to TNM, a source in the AIADMK said that the party was sure that it would give the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat to its allies. "For the PMK, this seat was a priority, so we gave it to them because we also want representation in the northern district. Even though those constituencies are perceived as a PMK stronghold, we believe we can contest and win in the region as well," he said.

"The BJP, too, negotiated for the seat but they were not insistent," he added.

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency has been a DMK stronghold since 1977. It is regarded as a DMK bastion and Muslims constitute 25% of the vote share in the area. Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had represented Chepauk three times in the Assembly and twice as Chief Minister.

Late MLA Jayaraman Anabazhagan had represented the constituency from 2011 until his death in 2020 due to COVID-19.

