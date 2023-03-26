‘Huge loss for Kerala’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Innocent’s demise

Innocent was undergoing treatment for cancer related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi, where he breathed his last.

news Death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent, who passed away in Kochi, during the late hours of Sunday, March 26. The 75-year-old actor was undergoing treatment for cancer related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi, where he breathed his last. Offering his condolences over the actor’s death, Pinarayi said that Innocent was an artist who gained an unforgettable place in the hearts of the audience. “As a politician also, he managed to touch the lives of the people and his social environment,” said the Kerala CM.

As an actor-turned-politician, Innocent also served as a Member of Parliament from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2019. “Innocent who has been a well-wisher of Left politics contested the elections on the request of the Left Democratic Front and gained prominence for the work he has done as an MP,” recalls Pinarayi.

“Innocent has set an example with his own life by fighting the disease with determination until the last moment. He carried on his personal and public life with confidence despite the malaise of disease,” the Kerala CM said. Offering his condolences to the actor’s family, Pinarayi said, “Innocent’s death is a huge loss to Kerala’s art and cultural space as well as to the political landscape of the state”.