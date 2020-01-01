Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Attractive display, great battery and packed with features

Tech Shorts

Equipped with enhanced fitness tracking features, the Huawei Watch GT 2 can monitor different workout modes including cycling and triathlon.

As the wearable market gain momentum in India -- the country saw an all-time high of 30 lakh shipments in the second quarter this year -- Chinese technology giant Huawei has brought upgraded Watch GT 2 to the country.

GT 2 is an upgraded version of Huawei Watch GT that the company successfully launched earlier this year.

GT 2 is powered by a Kirin A1 chipset that includes intelligent power-saving technology.

Huawei Watch GT2 variants are -- 46mm Sport (Black) for Rs 15,990; 46mm (leather) at Rs 17,990 and 46mm (Metal) for Rs 21,990.

We reviewed GT2 (46mm). Let's see how it fares.

From tracking heartbeat, helping listen to favourite songs (via Bluetooth and speaker mode) and make calls, this smartwatch has ticked all the right boxes.

The smartwatch offers an attractive design and a really long-lasting 455mAh battery that stayed for nearly 10 days during the review. The company, however, claims battery life for 14 days for this variant.

The smartwatch also comes with an additional strap in the box.

The smartwatch is lightweight with a high-quality 3D glass face and is 10.7mm thick which looked stunning on the wrist.

It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with 454x454 pixels resolution.

In terms of brightness, the display worked well in various light conditions. The touchscreen worked extremely fast.

With big display and dial, the smartwatch is easy to operate and gives you a 5-minute show off time, in case you want to impress upon her.

The device has two buttons placed on the right side. The upper side button is to select built-in apps while the other is for health tracking and workouts.

As you swipe down, you'll find quick options such as do not disturb, showtime, find my phone, alarms and setting. When you swipe up, you will see recent notifications.

The Watch GT 2 has 15 sports tracking functionalities which include eight outdoor sports such as running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon and seven indoor sports.

Additional features like weather, timer, stopwatch, and flashlight added extra charm to the smartwatch.

The Kirin A1 chipset integrates an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit.

The GT 2 watch gives 150 metres of Bluetooth connectivity. You can make calls as the audio quality is good. You can also store music on it as it comes with 2GB inbuilt memory.

Additionally, the smartwatch has a sleep tracking feature and "Huawei TruRelax" which helps track your stress levels.

Conclusion: The smartwatch may make you forget your smartphone. With an attractive design and a long-lasting battery, it is time to enjoy the New Year with GT 2.

