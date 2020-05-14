Huawei launches open fit active noise cancellation earbuds Huawei Freebuds 3

Atom Tech Shorts

Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of Huawei Freebuds 3 True Wireless Stereo Earbuds. The company claims it is the world’s only open fit active noise cancellation Earbuds Huawei Freebuds 3, and it is priced at Rs 12,990. The earbuds will be available exclusively on Amazon and interested customers can register themselves on ‘Notify Me’ on the site.

Customers will get HUAWEI CP61 Wireless Charger with the earbuds and can avail no cost EMI. Powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip, the earbuds usher in Huawei’s new intelligent sound, the company says.

"Huawei has always been at the forefront of technology innovation and customer delight is our utmost priority. With that said, we are glad to bring to India the world’s only open fit active noise cancellation earbuds. The idea is to make noise cancellation devices more portable. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the Indian TWS market has posted a massive 700% growth in 2019, becoming the fastest growing market in wearables. Huawei brings a unique offering in this segment with the launch of HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, which is the first Open-fit TWS earbuds to support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation. We have ensured that users get an enriched and enhanced listening experience with the TWS technology. We are certain that this device will be a game-changer in the audio device industry in India,” a spokesperson for Huawei Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said.

The audio device boasts of a plethora of features including simple and stable connectivity, ultra-low latency, and an impressive approach to noise control. The chip provides superior sonics to the device, with outstanding digital sound processing techniques, and a fine-tuned high sensitivity driver to deliver spectacular music and voice reproduction, the company says.

Backed by a 20-hour battery life/4.5-hour ANC usage with one charge, and packed with a powerful bass having a balanced sound (⌀14.2 mm dynamic), Huawei Freebuds 3 has the world’s first dedicated wearable chipset with up to 150 meter connectivity & BT/BLE 5.1 which will deliver a robust sound quality experience, the company claims.

Huawei Freebuds 3 possess one of the world’s lowest audio delays (5ms processing latency), with 94% Wind Noise Elimination (Aerodynamic duct design), says Huawei. The earbuds comprise easy-to -use and intelligent tap based controls. The left earbud can be used to turn on / off ANC; and the right earbud to play next song. Either of the earbuds can be used to answer / end phone calls.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 are housed in a rounded charging case, which is designed to comfortably fit in your pocket and rest easily in the palm of your hand, the company says. With their ergonomic rounded curve and natural open-fit design, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 earpieces guarantee comfortable and stable wearing, allowing listeners to keep them in the ear for hours at a time, the company adds.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 are the first Open-fit TWS earbuds that both support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation, the company claims.

The FreeBuds 3 case is equipped with wireless charging capabilities and can be charged by both wireless chargers and reverse wireless charged by smartphones that support reverse wireless charging. Utilising the highly efficient power consumption of the Kirin A1 chip, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 are able to provide four hours of playback from a single charge, and a total of 20 hours when used alongside the charging case, the company claims.