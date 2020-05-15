Huawei launches Huawei Watch GT 2e in India, pre-order to avail exciting offers

Huawei Consumer Business Group India has launched the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e, its latest offering in the wearable segment in India. Buyers can pre-order the watch both on Amazon and Flipkart and avail exciting offers. The device is priced at Rs 11,990.

Starting from 15th May to 28th May, buyers will get 6 months no cost EMI on Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, on purchase of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e from 15th May to 21st May, customers will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Boasting of a superlative build and design, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e features a premium look emerging from a fantastic AMOLED colourful display blending into the body of the dial which makes it a priceless acquisition for the youth and millennials who are joining the professional world, the company says.

The watch comes with 100 workout modes including 15 dedicated professional workout modes which includes 8 outdoor activities and 7 indoor activities. It is equipped with a battery life of two weeks.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e brings several improvements in design over the previous generation, including a concealed crown that goes with the watch body to add an extra flourish.

The Huawei Watch GT series now has an important health parameter measuring application - the SpO2 feature. With the feature, users can monitor the oxygen levels in blood easily. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e boasts of a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display supporting a Retina-grade resolution. The vibrant display assists clear viewing even in strong sunlight during summers.

The design of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is sporty, moving from the classic design of its predecessor HUAWEI WATCH GT 2. Instead of following traditional designs where the watch face is separated from its strap, it possesses a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a streamlined, modern look, the company says.

Whether the users are into mainstream sports or something a little more experimental, they can enjoy the unique perks offered through various tracking modes on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower). In professional workout modes, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data â€“ all to help the users to get the most out of their workout. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience, the company says.

Based on a high-performance heart rate sensor, Huawei's self-developed Truseenâ„¢ 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, TruRelexâ„¢ stress management technology, and Trusleepâ„¢ 2.0 technology, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e allows users to monitor heart rate, stress level and sleep quality in real time, so they can have a full understanding of their health status, the company claims. When a user's heart rate is too high or too low, the watch will send a prompt reminder. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip to provide a two-week battery life, assisting users to perform fitness and health management actively.